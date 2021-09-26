Silver City events calendar

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

Charlie Meckel, Semblance of Life Exhibition — Silver City Art Association Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Exhibit September 2 - September 30, 2021 Thursday-Saturday 1-5pm Sunday 1-3 or by appointment: please phone Miriam at 505-699-5005 https://sterlingnm.com/artists#/charlie-meckel Meckel’s art has...

Stage Race Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Cycling Races 2021 - 2022 : September Stage Races held in New Mexico

Tour of the Gila Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Hotels and Airbnbs near Tour of the Gila. Book your stay now!