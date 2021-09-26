Live events coming up in Sterling
(STERLING, CO) Sterling is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Season:Summer Market Hours: July 10 - September, 2021Wednesday's, 4:30pm - 6:30pmSaturday's 8:00am - 10:00am Location:Christ United Methodist Church Parking
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:45 PM
Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE
Cubbies: 2 year Preschool Program Sparks: Kindergarten – 2nd Grade T&T: 3rd – 6th Grade
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Oktoberfest in an annual event in Sidney, Nebraska that features a full weekend filled with activities for the whole family. Some notable events include entertainment at the tent complete with...
