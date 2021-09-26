CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Live events coming up in Sterling

 5 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Sterling is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

Logan County Farmer's Market

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: July 10 - September, 2021Wednesday's, 4:30pm - 6:30pmSaturday's 8:00am - 10:00am Location:Christ United Methodist Church Parking

Awana Clubs

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

Cubbies: 2 year Preschool Program Sparks: Kindergarten – 2nd Grade T&T: 3rd – 6th Grade

Oktoberfest

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Oktoberfest in an annual event in Sidney, Nebraska that features a full weekend filled with activities for the whole family. Some notable events include entertainment at the tent complete with...

Sterling, CO
With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

