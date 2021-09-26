Live events Yankton — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

 5 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yankton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MN8EV_0c8cgZjF00

Mojo’s Trivia Night!

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 E 3rd St, Yankton, SD

Teams of up to 4 players compete against other teams in Trivia! $20 per team, and there will be cash prizes given out. 100% Payout […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EQdb_0c8cgZjF00

Magic Man Show

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30851 433rd Ave, Yankton, SD

The Magic Man is coming back and ready to entertain at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch with unique tricks and mind-blowing magic! The Magic Man brings high energy, fun, and fascinating magic that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUwQ4_0c8cgZjF00

Drive-Thru Flu Shots-Yankton

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1104 W 8th St, Yankton, SD

Getting a flu shot is the first step to protecting yourself and those in our community against the flu. Our convenient drive-thru process gets you on your way without the hassle of getting out of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221121_0c8cgZjF00

Kids Worship

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Kids Worship is offered for children age 3 through 3rd Grade during the 10:30am Sunday Worship Service. This is a time of age-appropriate songs, stories, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azw5N_0c8cgZjF00

A Prairie Christmas Stage Show

Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 328 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Jeff takes the stage to combine stories, memories, nostalgia and everyone’s favorite Christmas music to delight folks of all ages.

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

