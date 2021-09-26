Live events Yankton — what’s coming up

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yankton:

Mojo’s Trivia Night! Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 E 3rd St, Yankton, SD

Teams of up to 4 players compete against other teams in Trivia! $20 per team, and there will be cash prizes given out. 100% Payout […]

Magic Man Show Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30851 433rd Ave, Yankton, SD

The Magic Man is coming back and ready to entertain at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch with unique tricks and mind-blowing magic! The Magic Man brings high energy, fun, and fascinating magic that...

Drive-Thru Flu Shots-Yankton Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1104 W 8th St, Yankton, SD

Getting a flu shot is the first step to protecting yourself and those in our community against the flu. Our convenient drive-thru process gets you on your way without the hassle of getting out of...

Kids Worship Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Kids Worship is offered for children age 3 through 3rd Grade during the 10:30am Sunday Worship Service. This is a time of age-appropriate songs, stories, and...

A Prairie Christmas Stage Show Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 328 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Jeff takes the stage to combine stories, memories, nostalgia and everyone’s favorite Christmas music to delight folks of all ages.