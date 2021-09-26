CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario calendar: What's coming up

Ontario Times
Ontario Times
 5 days ago

(ONTARIO, OR) Ontario is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ontario:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lH9Wy_0c8cgYqW00

Parma drive-in premiere of Stoke the Fire

Parma, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:20 PM

Address: 29522 US-95, Parma, ID

Get ready for a family-friendly kickoff to winter as TGR heads back to the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-in for a night of hype, with our new ski and snowboard film, Stoke the Fire, on the huge screen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mmXh_0c8cgYqW00

Fruitland High School Class of 2011: 10 Year Reunion!

New Plymouth, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 118 West Idaho Street, New Plymouth, ID 83655

Join us in celebrating our 10 year reunion! Come enjoy dinner, giveaways, silent auctions, and the chance to reconnect with friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMEFz_0c8cgYqW00

FAB Horsemanship Fundamentals Clinic

Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2765 SW 3rd Ave, Fruitland, ID

End frustration. Get clear communication. Conquer goals. A better horseman creates a better horse. We teach better horsemanship. Most horses and people are frustrated from a lack of communication...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bdgi_0c8cgYqW00

2022 Scooter's Youth Hunting Camp

Emmett, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 3600 E Main St, Emmett, ID 83617

Every year Scooter's Youth Hunting Camp hosts 250 kids from across Idaho and the Northwest for a one day experience they will never forget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3tii_0c8cgYqW00

Kuttl3ss & Big D Present: The Bag Chasers”El Guapalini” Tour Weiser Idaho

Weiser, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Address: 45 East Idaho Street, Weiser, ID 83672

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this Fall and will be Live in Weiser Idaho!

