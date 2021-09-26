Manchester events coming soon

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Battle Camp Wildcat Paranormal Investigating Day 1 London, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 472 Falls Street, London, KY 40741

ParaVizionz Paranormal Society explains haunting experiences, investigation equipment, and EVP findings from previous investigations.

World Chicken Festival London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY

The Nelons are an award winning family band performing a variety of songs and styles including gospel, hymns, contemporary, a cappella, bluegrass and much more.

Fall Family Camp London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 380 J M Feltner Rd, London, KY

Join us for our annual Fall Family Camp! Price includes 3 deluxe meals and snacks plus camp activities, games, and more! Don't Miss Out! Contact kevin.pettigrew@uky.edu for registration...

Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event Hyden, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 60 Dryhill Rd, Hyden, KY 41749

The Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event and Random Acts of Kindness Week!