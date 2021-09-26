CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Manchester events coming soon

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM2fV_0c8cgXxn00

Battle Camp Wildcat Paranormal Investigating Day 1

London, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 472 Falls Street, London, KY 40741

ParaVizionz Paranormal Society explains haunting experiences, investigation equipment, and EVP findings from previous investigations.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4YCS_0c8cgXxn00

World Chicken Festival

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY

The Nelons are an award winning family band performing a variety of songs and styles including gospel, hymns, contemporary, a cappella, bluegrass and much more.

Learn More

The Nelons

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY

The Nelons are an award winning family band performing a variety of songs and styles including gospel, hymns, contemporary, a cappella, bluegrass and much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmyN7_0c8cgXxn00

Fall Family Camp

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 380 J M Feltner Rd, London, KY

Join us for our annual Fall Family Camp! Price includes 3 deluxe meals and snacks plus camp activities, games, and more! Don't Miss Out! Contact kevin.pettigrew@uky.edu for registration...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVFZL_0c8cgXxn00

Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event

Hyden, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 60 Dryhill Rd, Hyden, KY 41749

The Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event and Random Acts of Kindness Week!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Crooked River Chronicle

Coming soon: Cleveland events

1. BOLDY JAMES w / The Monday Program / Eli Tha Don / BBP Soul / Mondo Slade; 2. TAKE A HIKE® CLEVELAND - University Circle -Guided History Walking Tour; 3. Habitat: Drum & Bass; 4. Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Cleveland;
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Evp#Faith Assembly Church Rd#Ky Join
Manchester Today

Manchester Today

Manchester, KY
95
Followers
206
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy