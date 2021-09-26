Manchester events coming soon
(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manchester area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 472 Falls Street, London, KY 40741
ParaVizionz Paranormal Society explains haunting experiences, investigation equipment, and EVP findings from previous investigations.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 140 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY
The Nelons are an award winning family band performing a variety of songs and styles including gospel, hymns, contemporary, a cappella, bluegrass and much more.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 140 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 380 J M Feltner Rd, London, KY
Join us for our annual Fall Family Camp! Price includes 3 deluxe meals and snacks plus camp activities, games, and more! Don't Miss Out! Contact kevin.pettigrew@uky.edu for registration...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 60 Dryhill Rd, Hyden, KY 41749
The Eagles Don't Run With Bullies 5K Event and Random Acts of Kindness Week!
