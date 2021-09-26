CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

Connellsville calendar: Events coming up

Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 5 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Connellsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k00H1_0c8cgW5400

JCWA Fall Tire Round Up

Mount Pleasant, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 23 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

You clean up the tires, we dispose for free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZepk_0c8cgW5400

Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 135 Liberty St, Mt Pleasant, PA

Mount Pleasant welcomes you to be a part of our autumn tradition. The Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival is an annual street festival that celebrates our area’s glass making history and ethnic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tYFq_0c8cgW5400

Fall Harvest DIY History

Scottdale, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 W Overton Rd, Scottdale, PA 15683

DIY History is back in time for the fall harvest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmvqU_0c8cgW5400

Advanced Wildcrafting and Foraging

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

Angie is back and she is taking the Wildcrafting & Foraging class to the next level! You will build on your knowledge and skills that you learned in Wildcrafting pt. 1. . Class 1: Wild crafting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs0sh_0c8cgW5400

Movie Night at the Lake

Mount Pleasant, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Greenlick Run, Bullskin Township, PA 15666

Discover the story of the one place we all call home

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connellsville, PA
With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

