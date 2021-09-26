Connellsville calendar: Events coming up
(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Connellsville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connellsville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 23 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
You clean up the tires, we dispose for free
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 135 Liberty St, Mt Pleasant, PA
Mount Pleasant welcomes you to be a part of our autumn tradition. The Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival is an annual street festival that celebrates our area’s glass making history and ethnic...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 109 W Overton Rd, Scottdale, PA 15683
DIY History is back in time for the fall harvest!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA
Angie is back and she is taking the Wildcrafting & Foraging class to the next level! You will build on your knowledge and skills that you learned in Wildcrafting pt. 1. . Class 1: Wild crafting...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Greenlick Run, Bullskin Township, PA 15666
Discover the story of the one place we all call home
