Live events on the horizon in Hereford

(HEREFORD, TX) Live events are coming to Hereford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hereford:

Speaker Adrian Alejandre Canyon, TX

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Join us for our Hispanic Heritage Month Speaker Series with Adrian Alejandre at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in Legends of the JBK. Adrian, a 13-year veteran of the financial services industry, is Senior Vice...

Route 66 Tour with Franklin Graham Canyon, TX

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

This fall, Franklin Graham will share the Good News of Jesus Christ during free one-night events in eight cities along the historic Route 66. You can help make this evangelistic outreach possible...

Kari Jobe - The Blessing USA Tour Volunteers - Amarillo, TX Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5000 Hollywood Rd, Amarillo, TX 79118

We are needing volunteers for the Kari Jobe The Blessing USA Tour! Click the "Register" button for more info on volunteer opportunities!

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 Canyon, TX

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:55 AM

Address: 300 16th St, Canyon, TX

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 at Cole Community Center, 300 16th St, Canyon, TX 79015, Canyon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:55 am

Bra Talk Factory Canyon, TX

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1501 3rd Ave, Canyon, TX

Bra Talk is designed to reach and honor breast cancer survivors through art activity. You may also like the following events from Panhandle Breast Health