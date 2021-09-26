CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga calendar: Events coming up

Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 5 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327hzw_0c8cgSYA00

Fall Succulent Potting Workshop

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 230 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

Come on down to Micky’s Bar & Grill in Lemoore for a succulent workshop. Choose from one of the beautiful hand painted fall pots (see pics below) or one of the solids to create a succulent...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZdAP_0c8cgSYA00

SHORDIE SHORDIE & BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

TEAMACTIVE & 10/10 STUDIOS / SHORDIE SHORDIE AND BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA OCT 2 DOORS OPEN 7PM . ALL AGES (10$ PRE SALE ) AZTECA THEATER .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki6Jp_0c8cgSYA00

Fifty Shades Live|Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1435 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

A  two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219gIP_0c8cgSYA00

AFRIKANDA

San Ardo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 bis rue mechin, 93450 ILE SAINT DENIS

L'association Khasso Bera organise une pièce de théâtre du nom de AFRIKANDA, c'est une pièce qui plongera ses spectateurs dans le temps..

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074nBi_0c8cgSYA00

Harris Ranch Cars & Coffee

Coalinga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 24505 West Dorris Avenue, Coalinga, CA 93210

FREE classic car show event at Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant featuring your favorite rides from every year, make and model PLUS free coffee!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorris, CA
City
Lemoore, CA
Lemoore, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Coalinga, CA
City
Fresno, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Classic Car#Micky S Bar Grill#Ile#C Est Une Pi Ce
Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
27
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy