Coalinga calendar: Events coming up

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

Fall Succulent Potting Workshop Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 230 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

Come on down to Micky’s Bar & Grill in Lemoore for a succulent workshop. Choose from one of the beautiful hand painted fall pots (see pics below) or one of the solids to create a succulent...

SHORDIE SHORDIE & BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

TEAMACTIVE & 10/10 STUDIOS / SHORDIE SHORDIE AND BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA OCT 2 DOORS OPEN 7PM . ALL AGES (10$ PRE SALE ) AZTECA THEATER .

Fifty Shades Live|Fresno, CA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1435 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

A two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics.

AFRIKANDA San Ardo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 bis rue mechin, 93450 ILE SAINT DENIS

L'association Khasso Bera organise une pièce de théâtre du nom de AFRIKANDA, c'est une pièce qui plongera ses spectateurs dans le temps..

Harris Ranch Cars & Coffee Coalinga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 24505 West Dorris Avenue, Coalinga, CA 93210

FREE classic car show event at Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant featuring your favorite rides from every year, make and model PLUS free coffee!