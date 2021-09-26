CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Live events Gaylord — what’s coming up

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 5 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) Gaylord is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaylord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hsa7g_0c8cgRfR00

Craft and Sip

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 696 M-32, Gaylord, MI

CRAFT AND SIP AT OTSEGO RESORT! ENJOY A NIGHT OF CREATIVITY AND REFRESHMENTS FOR THE PERFECT WEEKNIGHT OUT Deanna, your crafty host, will be featuring a new creative project each week. All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rez7M_0c8cgRfR00

40th Annual Gaylord Area CROP Walk

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Annual Event to raise funds for the Otsego County Food Pantry and for disaster and hunger relief across the country and around the world. Located at the First Congregational Church in Gaylord...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgCdB_0c8cgRfR00

Northern Chapter Championship

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

Host Professional: Kevin McKinley kmckinley@treetops.com Monday - 36 holes - tee times start 9am on Fazio followed by round 2 on Signature Tuesday - 18 holes - Final round tee times starting 9am...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QYIg_0c8cgRfR00

Rise with a Song Retreat — Way of Life Yoga

Vanderbilt, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9607 E Sturgeon Valley Rd, Vanderbilt, MI

We are so excited to share that our annual retreat returns in 2021! Rise with us, from the great pause of 2020, to shine bright with renewal through retreat. This weekend offering takes place at...

Fall Ladies Golf School

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

Join our Fall Ladies Golf School! Event Includes: 3 Nights Lodging 3 Days of golf instruction 12 hours golf instruction Video Analysis 3 Breakfasts, 2 lunches, 1 dinner Tee Gift 3 Days of...

