Great Bend, KS

Coming soon: Great Bend events

Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Great Bend calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Great Bend area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iByRA_0c8cgQmi00

GBPL Read to our Pet Partner Luna (Bernese Mountain Dog)

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1409 Williams St, Great Bend, KS

Grab a favorite book or use one here at the library to read to our Pet Partner Luna ( Bernese Mountain Dog). Children can take turns reading aloud and working on their reading skills and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIU4A_0c8cgQmi00

Brew Me 2021

Russell, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 N. Main, Russell, KS 67665

Brew Me is the 'Can't Miss' Event of the year. Celebrate craft beer, wine AND spirit culture in Downtown Russell. Tickets brewmerussell.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mg6dY_0c8cgQmi00

Chamber Coffee: First Kansas Bank

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 4001 10th St, Great Bend, KS

Please join us for our weekly Chamber Coffee, hosted by First Kansas Bank!

GBPL Tech Tuesday

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1409 Williams St, Great Bend, KS

An active time for little learners featuring early literacy skills, picture books, finger plays, songs, rhymes, music art and movement. Each child should be accompanied by an adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhlCO_0c8cgQmi00

Mommy & Me Yoga!

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 610 N Main St, Russell, KS

Join us for Mommy & Me Yoga! Tuesday, September 28th @ 6:15pm This is a fun & bonding event for Mother & Child (Dad's & Grandparents Welcome too!) Gentle Stretching, Laughing, Craft & all around...

Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend, KS
With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

