Live events coming up in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marianna:

Girls Night Out The Show at Jake's Bar (Dothan, AL) Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Dothan ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Preserving Food at Home: Pressure Canning & Dehydrating Marianna, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448

This is an in-person food safety class focusing on food preservation methods. We will be covering pressure canning and dehydrating.

Limited Urban Fertilizer Applicator Class (GI-BMP) Monday November 8th 2021 Chipley, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: UF IFAS Extension Washington County, 1424 Jackson Ave, Chipley, FL 32428

GI-BMP Monday, November 8th, 2021 UF / IFAS Extension Washington County East Classroom Cost: $30 Bagged Lunch will be provided.

Concealed Carry Class - Marianna, FL Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4966 Whitetail Dr, Marianna, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/marianna-ccw-2pm-class/ Our classes are taught by active law enforcement instructors and NRA instructors...

Carolanne Miljavac Live Cottonwood, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 11295 US Hwy 231s, Cottonwood, AL 36320

The Crossing At Big Creek Proudly Presents Carolanne Miljavac Live