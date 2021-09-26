The Dalles calendar: Coming events
(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the The Dalles area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR
Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Career Fair The Dalles at 1040 Webber St, The Dalles, OR 97058-3749, United States on Thu Sep 23 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM
Address: 110 5th Street, Hood River, OR 97031
Join us for a special 5 course dinner event with Chef Nic Maraziti. Optional wine pairings.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 76201 Dufur Valley Rd, Dufur, OR
Newly Elected OA Candidates: Congratulations on your election into our Order! Before you can become an official member of the OA, you need to complete your induction where you will have an...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Be prepared for an energetic combination of all the popular styles of the 1920s & 30s, immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.
Comments / 0