The Dalles, OR

The Dalles calendar: Coming events

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 5 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the The Dalles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT7ID_0c8cgOGU00

Tuesdays Taps N Tunes

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089BQ2_0c8cgOGU00

Career Fair The Dalles

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Career Fair The Dalles at 1040 Webber St, The Dalles, OR 97058-3749, United States on Thu Sep 23 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZaHA_0c8cgOGU00

Common House Dinner Series: Spaghetti Western Chef Nic Maraziti

Hood River, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 110 5th Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Join us for a special 5 course dinner event with Chef Nic Maraziti. Optional wine pairings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMkCI_0c8cgOGU00

OA Fall Induction Weekend at Baldwin

Dufur, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 76201 Dufur Valley Rd, Dufur, OR

Newly Elected OA Candidates: Congratulations on your election into our Order! Before you can become an official member of the OA, you need to complete your induction where you will have an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfIXR_0c8cgOGU00

TRAY DAHL AND THE JUGTIME RAGBAND

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Be prepared for an energetic combination of all the popular styles of the 1920s & 30s, immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
ABOUT

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

