The Dalles calendar: Coming events

Tuesdays Taps N Tunes The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm

Career Fair The Dalles The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Career Fair The Dalles at 1040 Webber St, The Dalles, OR 97058-3749, United States on Thu Sep 23 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm

Common House Dinner Series: Spaghetti Western Chef Nic Maraziti Hood River, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 110 5th Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Join us for a special 5 course dinner event with Chef Nic Maraziti. Optional wine pairings.

OA Fall Induction Weekend at Baldwin Dufur, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 76201 Dufur Valley Rd, Dufur, OR

Newly Elected OA Candidates: Congratulations on your election into our Order! Before you can become an official member of the OA, you need to complete your induction where you will have an...

TRAY DAHL AND THE JUGTIME RAGBAND The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Be prepared for an energetic combination of all the popular styles of the 1920s & 30s, immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.