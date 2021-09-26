Sturgis events coming soon

(STURGIS, MI) Sturgis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

Bill Anderson Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 175 N Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

There's an old saying that says... "If you want someone's attention, whisper." Bill Anderson has been using that philosophy for over fifty years to capture the attention of millions of country...

Stolen the Musical Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 760 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Buy Stolen the Musical in Shipshewana tickets for the 09/30/2021 performance at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.

memorial service Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 Pleasant St, Sturgis, MI

Lorraine M, (Cone) Finnerman-Johnson age 94 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Thursday morning September 16, 2021 at her home She was born May 18, 1927 in Elkhart, Indiana daughter of the late...

Oak Lawn Cemetery Historical Walking Tours Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 E South St, Sturgis, MI

Explore "Notable Firsts in Sturgis History" with a walking tour through Oak Lawn Cemetery. Follow your guide between 12 different graves, where costumed performers will deliver accounts of the...

A Salute to the Stars Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 175 N Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Buy A Salute to the Stars in Shipshewana tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 09/27/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.