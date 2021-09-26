What’s up Andalusia: Local events calendar

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Andalusia area:

Hood of Horror Castleberry, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 212 Junior High Drive, Castleberry, AL 36432

Hosted by Da Bros , DJ Will on crowd control !

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Vaccine Clinic Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1708 N Main St, Opp, AL

Face-to-Face-Dating Fulda Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bonifatiusplatz 5, 36037 Fulda

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu 1 Situationen.

The Dirty South Bike Rally Brantley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1672 Leon Tower Rd, Brantley, AL

The Dirty South Bike Rally is on Facebook. To connect with The Dirty South Bike Rally, join Facebook today.

Breastfeeding Basics Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.