Andalusia, AL

What’s up Andalusia: Local events calendar

Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Andalusia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVbsd_0c8cgMV200

Hood of Horror

Castleberry, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 212 Junior High Drive, Castleberry, AL 36432

Hosted by Da Bros , DJ Will on crowd control !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcbAB_0c8cgMV200

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Vaccine Clinic

Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1708 N Main St, Opp, AL

SITE MAP | ACCESSIBILITY | PRIVACY POLICY | CONTACT US © 2020 Alabama Community College System | P.O. Box 302130 Montgomery, AL 36130-2130 | All Rights Reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQnE7_0c8cgMV200

Face-to-Face-Dating Fulda

Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bonifatiusplatz 5, 36037 Fulda

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu 1 Situationen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084hfU_0c8cgMV200

The Dirty South Bike Rally

Brantley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1672 Leon Tower Rd, Brantley, AL

The Dirty South Bike Rally is on Facebook. To connect with The Dirty South Bike Rally, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOQBh_0c8cgMV200

Breastfeeding Basics

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia, AL
ABOUT

With Andalusia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

