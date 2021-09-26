CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha events calendar

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 5 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chickasha area:

Apache Festival of the West

Apache, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 119 Evans Ave, Apache, OK

Festivities include a western art show, cowboy poetry and music, ranch rodeo, talent show, gunfighter reenactments, children's activities and the Rafter S Ranch Timed Event Championship and Cowboy...

Campus Color Clash

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 E Almar Dr, Chickasha, OK

Come join us at Grand Youth Ministries for Campus Color Clash! We will have a time of worship, free food and drinks, and then end the night with a MASSIVE COLOR CLASH! Be sure to wear white and...

Children and Preschool Ministries

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ministries for kids of all ages! Choir and Missions! Ministries

The Bark & Bang

Washita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

The Bark & Bang !!?Heaviest&Longest?!! 9/25/21~9/26/21 $ 200 per team 40$ on biggest boar/40$ on biggest sow. 50% payout to heaviest 3 of the stringer and 50% payout for longest stringer. Except...

New Life Recovery Live In Person Meeting!!

Anadarko, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 W Kansas Ave, Anadarko, OK

You can call 1-425-650-1637 and enter the conference code 710187 from 6-7pm, Central Time, Tuesdays and Thursdays. I usually open up the conference call around 5:45pm, so call in early if you'd...

