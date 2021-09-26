CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Clanton events coming soon

Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 5 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Clanton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3lza_0c8cgKja00

PCA Varsity Football @ Thorsby

Thorsby, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Thorsby (AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Qj2x_0c8cgKja00

First Responders Family Adventure @ Living River Retreat

Montevallo, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2000 Living River Parkway, Montevallo, AL 35115

A First Responders family retreat. A low cost opportunity to getaway & unwind at Living River Retreat near Montevallo.

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace

Brierfield, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Parkway, Brierfield, AL 35035

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace, Hosted by Bibb Rifles Camp 455 & Tuskaloosa Ploughboys Camp 2312, Sons of Confederate Veterans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHqGC_0c8cgKja00

Calera Goes Pink 2021

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Raise Funds & Awareness for Breast Cancer Research in Calera! 11th Anniversary Celebration Supporting Local Breast Cancer Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gAWY_0c8cgKja00

Google Apps

Alabaster, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 9th Street Northwest, Alabaster, AL 35007

This class is designed to teach you how to use Google Apps with a Google account. Will cover Google Drive, Docs, Forms, Maps, Calendar.

