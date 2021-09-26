Clanton events coming soon

(CLANTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Clanton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

PCA Varsity Football @ Thorsby Thorsby, AL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Thorsby (AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

First Responders Family Adventure @ Living River Retreat Montevallo, AL

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2000 Living River Parkway, Montevallo, AL 35115

A First Responders family retreat. A low cost opportunity to getaway & unwind at Living River Retreat near Montevallo.

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace Brierfield, AL

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Parkway, Brierfield, AL 35035

2021 Battle of Bibb Furnace, Hosted by Bibb Rifles Camp 455 & Tuskaloosa Ploughboys Camp 2312, Sons of Confederate Veterans

Calera Goes Pink 2021 Calera, AL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Raise Funds & Awareness for Breast Cancer Research in Calera! 11th Anniversary Celebration Supporting Local Breast Cancer Research

Google Apps Alabaster, AL

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 9th Street Northwest, Alabaster, AL 35007

This class is designed to teach you how to use Google Apps with a Google account. Will cover Google Drive, Docs, Forms, Maps, Calendar.