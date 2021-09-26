CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxmWE_0c8cgJqr00

penia, ga

Eastman, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in penia_ga? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTido_0c8cgJqr00

Paul Anderson Youth Home Christmas Family Extravaganza

Vidalia, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 East 2nd St., Vidalia, GA 30474

Our annual community Christmas program promises not to disappoint by providing you a sensational fresh merriment for the entire family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYr24_0c8cgJqr00

Kehayes Estate Sale

Hawkinsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

THE BIGGEST ESTATE WE’VE EVER SEEN! Categories of Interest: Circus/Carnival, Native American, South/Central American, African, Asian, Militaria, General Store, Barber Shop, Primitives...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amDh2_0c8cgJqr00

Family Reunion Fund Raiser

Cochran, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: TBD, Cochran, GA 31014

Family Reunion Fund Raiser for the Gilbert, Johnson, Clarks, Ates, & Moss Family. Uniting family together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ALKH_0c8cgJqr00

Middle 12th District BBQ

Soperton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3364 Savannah Hwy, Sylvania, GA 30457

Ten Southeast Georgia Counties along with the GSU Republicans will host the 3rd Annual Middle 12th District BBQ

Learn More

