Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg calendar: What's coming up

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 5 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippensburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoAf5_0c8cgH5P00

Construction & Farm Equipment Auction

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 103 Hammond Rd #9763, Shippensburg, PA

View current auction listings and previous auction results for Shetron Auction & Equipment, LLC at EquipmentFacts.com. Using cutting-edge simulcast software, EquipmentFacts streams live auctions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRVko_0c8cgH5P00

Protecting & Preserving Franklin County Golf Tournament @ Penn National

Fayetteville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 Club House Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222

Tee up for a good cause--protecting and preserving Franklin County PA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqQkb_0c8cgH5P00

Drive-Thru Job Fair

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Kelly Professional & Industrial has partnered with JLG, an Oshkosh Company, in Shippensburg, PA! Join us to apply and learn more at one of our drive-thru job fairs happening every Tuesday and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0476EJ_0c8cgH5P00

Teen Scene

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 73 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Hang-out and enjoy activities such as games, movies, holiday parties, and more! Ages 12-18. Thursdays 3-4 pm Sign up -> https://forms.gle/bN5hcHMHg2s43SHq5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU4Un_0c8cgH5P00

Deep Slowing: Women's Forest Bathing Backpacking Trip

Newville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1310 Centerville Rd, Newville, PA

Journey with us on a slow and mindful Forest Bathing Backpacking Trip through the beautiful woods and foothills of southern Pennsylvania. About this event BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Co-led by Beth...

