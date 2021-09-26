Shippensburg calendar: What's coming up
(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippensburg:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 103 Hammond Rd #9763, Shippensburg, PA
View current auction listings and previous auction results for Shetron Auction & Equipment, LLC at EquipmentFacts.com. Using cutting-edge simulcast software, EquipmentFacts streams live auctions...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 3720 Club House Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222
Tee up for a good cause--protecting and preserving Franklin County PA!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Kelly Professional & Industrial has partnered with JLG, an Oshkosh Company, in Shippensburg, PA! Join us to apply and learn more at one of our drive-thru job fairs happening every Tuesday and...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 73 W King St, Shippensburg, PA
Hang-out and enjoy activities such as games, movies, holiday parties, and more! Ages 12-18. Thursdays 3-4 pm Sign up -> https://forms.gle/bN5hcHMHg2s43SHq5
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1310 Centerville Rd, Newville, PA
Journey with us on a slow and mindful Forest Bathing Backpacking Trip through the beautiful woods and foothills of southern Pennsylvania. About this event BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Co-led by Beth...
