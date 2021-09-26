CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Events on the Natchitoches calendar

Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 5 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Natchitoches area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40R73R_0c8cgGCg00

1st Annual Harvest Festival-Halloween Edition

Saline, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 339 Curley Road, Saline, LA 71070

First and Foremost Ent presents 1st Annual Halloween Harvest Festival Sounds of Soul, Taste of Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Bmg_0c8cgGCg00

First United Methodist Church Natchitoches

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 411 2nd St, Natchitoches, LA

8:30 Traditional Service - Join us for our Traditional Service in the Sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OJLT_0c8cgGCg00

Natchitoches Christmas Season - December 11, 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA 71457

December 11, 2021 - 6 years and under are free and require no armband. NO REFUNDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jR2bn_0c8cgGCg00

2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on December 17 - 18, 2021, for our Golden Jubilee! This year's event celebrates the NSU classes of 1970 and 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNVNO_0c8cgGCg00

Deep South Call Outs!

Colfax, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Huge outdoor event that offers lots of room to social distance while playing in the mud or just watching your favorite truck, Bring your mud toys for some great riding and come cheer on the girls...

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

