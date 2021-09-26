CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Events on the Rock Springs calendar

Rock Springs News Beat
 5 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqzq1_0c8cgFJx00

Riverside Harvest Festival 2021

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 E 2nd S St, Green River, WY

Start your family's spooky season out with a bang by joining us for our second year of the Riverside Harvest Festival! We have tricks, treats, activities, and eats to entertain even the most...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENqFm_0c8cgFJx00

Royal Flush Advertising Ribbon Cutting

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY

We're hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for our new member, Royal Flush Advertising, on September 29th at 5:30 p.m. at the Green River Chamber. Join us to celebrate her joining the Chamber!

Building a Small Business Website with WyoCSZone Session 1

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY

Join Carla from WyoCSZone to Learn how to Build Your Small Business Website! Session 1: Introduction and Preparing to Build a Small Business Website - Introduction and Overview - Establish site...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNRZj_0c8cgFJx00

Creative Crossroads

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 N 1st E St, Green River, WY

Monthly Grab and Go style event for age 10 through Adult. Spotlight on Artist Trading Cards Make a beautiful box to hold all of your ATCs and trade some handmade miniature works of art this month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJyJ7_0c8cgFJx00

Harvest Care Spa Retreat

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Yoga, spa, sound therapy, chakras, Fall, cozy, drinks, foot soak, organic masks, community Also check out other

Related
Review

Rock Springs Park Oldies Dance

The Chester Beautification will host the 5th Annual Rock Springs Park Oldies Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Chester Municipal Building. The event features classic oldies music, food, door prizes and community fellowship. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the door. All proceeds from this event will go toward community beautification efforts in Chester. Contact 304-387-3387 for event information or advanced ticket purchase. Pictured from left, front row, Paige Rayle, Susan Wilson, Joann Lang, Stephanie Ketchum; back row, Neil Rayle and Dustin Lang. Not pictured is Harry Lang and Johanna Weiler. (Submitted photo)
CHESTER, OH
CBS Boston

To Do List: Porch Concerts, Food Festival, Lantern Lights, Robot Party

(BOSTON) CBS – A celebration of robotics; a Festival of Illumination; live music played on porches. Those are some of the intriguing events this weekend that made our To Do List. ROBOT BLOCK PARTY Robots that can do everything from flying to swimming – you can see them for yourself during the 4th Annual Robot Block Party on Saturday. Head to the Seaport from 11 to 4 where you can learn about the latest technology in robotics through demonstrations and hands on experiences. The event is free and open to the public. https://www.massrobotics.org/project/robo-boston/ When: Saturday, October 2, 11am-4pm Where: Seaport Common, Northern Ave., Boston Cost: Free FESTIVAL...
BOSTON, MA
Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

