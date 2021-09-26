Live events on the horizon in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

An Afternoon with Michael Martin Murphey Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

“Murphey was a key player in the Austin phenomenon,” Craig Havighurst of WMOT — The String recently observed. “Murphey, along with Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and others forged a country-rock hybrid that became the foundation for the progressive folk music field we now call ‘Americana’.” Murphey came of age in the local Southwestern folk music scene, starting with a Bohemian club called the Rubiyat in Dallas and other acoustic venues in Austin, Houston, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Denver. Afte

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at ANVIL Pittsburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 115 S Compress Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Copy of Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. Winona Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1069 County Road 4660, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. North Hopkins JV- 4:30pm Varsity- following JV

Quad Counties Youth Swine Workshop Pittsburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 Broach Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Youth Swine Workshop. Educational program providing information on showing, raising, growing, selling pigs as show animals.

Renaissance Under the Stars Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Wheeler Drive, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Join us for a magical night "under the stars" and enjoy Renaissance festivities and Celtic music with featured guest, Máiréad Nesbitt!