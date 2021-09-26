CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, TX

Live events on the horizon in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 5 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4nFy_0c8cgERE00

An Afternoon with Michael Martin Murphey

Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

“Murphey was a key player in the Austin phenomenon,” Craig Havighurst of WMOT — The String recently observed. “Murphey, along with Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and others forged a country-rock hybrid that became the foundation for the progressive folk music field we now call ‘Americana’.” Murphey came of age in the local Southwestern folk music scene, starting with a Bohemian club called the Rubiyat in Dallas and other acoustic venues in Austin, Houston, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Denver. Afte

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQnhH_0c8cgERE00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at ANVIL

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 115 S Compress Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNnJi_0c8cgERE00

Copy of Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. Winona

Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1069 County Road 4660, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. North Hopkins JV- 4:30pm Varsity- following JV

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdhZ5_0c8cgERE00

Quad Counties Youth Swine Workshop

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 Broach Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Youth Swine Workshop. Educational program providing information on showing, raising, growing, selling pigs as show animals.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyssO_0c8cgERE00

Renaissance Under the Stars

Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Wheeler Drive, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Join us for a magical night "under the stars" and enjoy Renaissance festivities and Celtic music with featured guest, Máiréad Nesbitt!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Mount Pleasant, TX
Government
City
Pittsburg, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
City
Winnsboro, TX
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Máiréad Nesbitt
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant, TX
34
Followers
241
Post
494
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy