Meadville calendar: Events coming up

(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meadville area:

Prayer & Study Saegertown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 604 Main St, Saegertown, PA

This is a smaller service designed to focus on lifting up concerns in prayer. People voluntarily share prayer requests and pray aloud if desired. We also sing a few worship songs together, and...

OREA Designs - Resin Cutting Board & Coaster Set Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 910 Market Street, Meadville, PA 16335

Learn how to create a stunning Resin & Bamboo Cutting board & Coaster Set.

Socially Distanced Comedy at the Compound Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Socially Distanced Comedy at the Compound Hosted By Voodoo Brewery Production Facility. Event starts on Friday, 17 September 2021 and happening at 834 Bessemer St, Meadville, PA 16335-1858, United...

Blue & Gold Weekend: A Homecoming and Family Celebration Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 520 N Main St, Meadville, PA

Please join us for Allegheny’s Blue & Gold Weekend: A Homecoming and Family Celebration on September 24–26, 2021. The weekend includes events for students, alumni, families, and friends. The...

Always... Patsy Cline Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Chestnut St, Meadville, PA

Always...Patsy Cline Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley - based on a true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. Having first heard Cline on the...