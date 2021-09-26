Georgetown events coming soon

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are lining up on the Georgetown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:

Blues Brunch with John Emil Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 10880 Ocean Hwy Unit 21, Pawleys Island, SC

Come out and enjoy some American Roots Blues Slide Guitar with your Sunday Brunch! Make you reservations now to ensure your view of the stage, but don't worry you will be able to hear the music...

End of Summer Brunch & Day Party Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1, Georgetown, SC 29440

Lady Redd & Trap Kitchen Presents... Tropical Brunch & Day Party

Spirited Interactions Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 824 Prince Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

You will hear local ghost stories, receive a personal intuitive reading with Deanna and enjoy an entertaining evening with a small group!

2021 Swamp Fox 9/11 Memorial Range Day Fundraiser Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 5609 Saints Delight Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440

Day of shooting military rifles & handguns with Green Berets. Learn emergency first aid, radio communications, & land navigation skills.

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 606 Black River Rd, Georgetown, SC

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. With COVID-19 cases surging, Tidelands Health opening temporary respiratory clinics, rescheduling surgeries, supplementing frontline staff On June 30, there...