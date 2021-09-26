CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown events coming soon

Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 5 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are lining up on the Georgetown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWN5q_0c8cgCfm00

Blues Brunch with John Emil

Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 10880 Ocean Hwy Unit 21, Pawleys Island, SC

Come out and enjoy some American Roots Blues Slide Guitar with your Sunday Brunch! Make you reservations now to ensure your view of the stage, but don't worry you will be able to hear the music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HH9Pq_0c8cgCfm00

End of Summer Brunch & Day Party

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1, Georgetown, SC 29440

Lady Redd & Trap Kitchen Presents... Tropical Brunch & Day Party

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwrWT_0c8cgCfm00

Spirited Interactions

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 824 Prince Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

You will hear local ghost stories, receive a personal intuitive reading with Deanna and enjoy an entertaining evening with a small group!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsvqd_0c8cgCfm00

2021 Swamp Fox 9/11 Memorial Range Day Fundraiser

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 5609 Saints Delight Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440

Day of shooting military rifles & handguns with Green Berets. Learn emergency first aid, radio communications, & land navigation skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMLwU_0c8cgCfm00

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 606 Black River Rd, Georgetown, SC

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. With COVID-19 cases surging, Tidelands Health opening temporary respiratory clinics, rescheduling surgeries, supplementing frontline staff On June 30, there...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawleys Island, SC
Government
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
Georgetown, SC
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc#Sun Oct 10#Green Berets#Radio Communications#Tidelands Health
Georgetown Digest

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
75
Followers
233
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy