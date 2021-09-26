Live events coming up in Austin

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Austin area:

SAIL – Albert Lea (M/TH) Albert Lea, MN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 918 Garfield Ave, Albert Lea, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Arthritis Exercise Program – Austin Austin, MN

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 3rd Ave NE, Austin, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

West Side Story (1961) Wednesday Movie at 7pm — Austin Area Arts Austin, MN

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

West Side Story (1961) on the big screen at the Paramount Tickets: $7 / No advance tickets Thank you to our movie sponsors: Mower County Soil Water Conservation District

LARGE LIVE ONSITE AND ONLINE FARM MACHINERY AUCTION FOR VOIGT FAMILY FARMS AND JIM & CONNIE SATHRE Adams, MN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

LARGE LIVE ONSITE AND ONLINE FARM MACHINERY AUCTION FOR VOIGT FAMILY FARMS AND JIM & CONNIE SATHRE (2) JOHN DEERE 8530 MFWD, JOHN DEERE 9200 4WD, (2) 4955 MFWD & 4430, (2) STIEGER TIGER KP 525...

Faribault/Freeborn Farmers Union convention Albert Lea, MN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 2200 W 9th St, Albert Lea, MN

Join members of Farmers Union from Faribault and Freeborn counties for their annual convention. Vote on county leaders, elect delegates to state convention and debate resolutions.