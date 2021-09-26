CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Live events Emporia — what’s coming up

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 5 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIds5_0c8cg96q00

Friends of the Library Board Meeting

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library Board meeting! Call 620-340-6464 or email newellr@emporialibrary.org for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3854_0c8cg96q00

Ford 3910 2WD Tractor W/Brouwer A3A Sod Harvester

Williamsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ford 3910 2WD Tractor W/Brouwer A3A Sod Harvester, 42 PTO Hp, Ford 3 Cylinder Diesel Engine, 8 Speed Transmission, Power Steering, 16.9x24 Rear Tires, 11Lx15 Front Tires, Sod Cutter Cuts To Length...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDxz3_0c8cg96q00

Fall Retreat

Williamsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1124 California Rd, Williamsburg, KS

What if you said yes? What if you said yes to a weekend full of community, full of belonging, full of joy and fun? What do you have to lose? About this event Join SPO (Saint Paul's Outreach) and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEdg5_0c8cg96q00

Mobile Office Hours: Waverly

Waverly, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

We are here to serve you! The staff of Congressman LaTurner will host mobile office hours as a new way to ensure our constituents receive prompt and effective assistance at their convenience. It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0081Lc_0c8cg96q00

Merchant to Merchant - 4QT prep

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 727 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Join us at Emporia Main Street for our 4th Qt Prep. If you attend in person-please mask up. If you would like to attend via Zoom, please rsvp for the link to mainstreet2@emp

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

