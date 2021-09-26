Events on the Defiance calendar

(DEFIANCE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Defiance calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defiance:

The Small Glories Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories.

Aaron Hertzfeld - 4KD Crick Brewery Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance, OH

Aaron Hertzfeld is a singer/songwriter from Waterville, Ohio. At a young age he discovered The Beatles which sprouted into a passion for playing music. Aaron has performed at events such as The...

Swingmania Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Defiance audiences are familiar with Swingmania, also known as “The Jeff McDonald Band.”

Toledo Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

The TSO Brass Trio entertains with a performance of classics from the brass ensemble repertoire.

Yang & Olivia Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Husband and wife piano-violin duo Yang and Olivia have performed through the United States at venues such as Ravinia and the Kennedy Center,