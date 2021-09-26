CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Douglas events coming up

Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 5 days ago

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:



Wiregrass Adult Education Classes***FREE***

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA

Wiregrass Adult Education is offering FREE High School Equivalency classes for GED or HiSet. We offer online or on-campus classes. Night classes are also available. Orientations are Tuesday at 8...



4-H Teen Leader Training

Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

7th=12th grade 4-H'ers interested in a fun day of Teen Leader training, please sign up!



FHSCCA Homecoming Parade

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 220 W Central Ave, Fitzgerald, GA

Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy will have their Homecoming Parade on Thursday, September 30th at 6:30pm. The parade\'s theme with be Purple Reign. The lineup will begin at 6:00pm...

ServSafe Food Manager Course - Ben HIll Campus

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA

The ServSafe® program is developed by the National Restaurant Association with the help of food service industry experts who face the same risks you do every day. Your concerns are our concerns...



Kobk2021

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Kobk2021 at Douglas, Georgia, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 11:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

