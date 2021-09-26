CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Coming soon: Seymour events

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 5 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seymour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GE9Ta_0c8cg6Sf00

Point Students

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Students, grades 6 - 12, join us at The Point from 6:00 - 7:30 pm: all students meet in the Family Center. Real-world teaching, fun activities and caring outreach are just some of the elements...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPSuw_0c8cg6Sf00

Jackson County Festival of Wine and Brews

Brownstown, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1103-1105 West Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220

Join us from 2PM to 6PM for wine tastings, beer tastings, live music, and food vendors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFCxk_0c8cg6Sf00

Perceptions September Yoga Classes

Vernon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 139 East US, IN-3, Vernon, IN

We offer accessible yoga for all - join us in-person in Vernon or on Zoom from home on Mondays at 6 PM, Yin Tuesdays at 5:30 PM, Chair on Wednesdays at 4:15 PM, Thursdays at 5:30 PM, Chair at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFrDk_0c8cg6Sf00

reddington, in

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in reddington_in? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjIpE_0c8cg6Sf00

Fear Fair 2021

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 A Ave E, Seymour, IN

Straight Out of Quarantine!! Fear Fair throws open the doors on the greatest show unearthed for an epic 21st season! This Halloween, the screams are at Fear Fair!

CBS Boston

To Do List: Porch Concerts, Food Festival, Lantern Lights, Robot Party

(BOSTON) CBS – A celebration of robotics; a Festival of Illumination; live music played on porches. Those are some of the intriguing events this weekend that made our To Do List. ROBOT BLOCK PARTY Robots that can do everything from flying to swimming – you can see them for yourself during the 4th Annual Robot Block Party on Saturday. Head to the Seaport from 11 to 4 where you can learn about the latest technology in robotics through demonstrations and hands on experiences. The event is free and open to the public. https://www.massrobotics.org/project/robo-boston/ When: Saturday, October 2, 11am-4pm Where: Seaport Common, Northern Ave., Boston Cost: Free FESTIVAL...
With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

