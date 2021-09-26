Coming soon: Seymour events

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seymour:

Point Students Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Students, grades 6 - 12, join us at The Point from 6:00 - 7:30 pm: all students meet in the Family Center. Real-world teaching, fun activities and caring outreach are just some of the elements...

Jackson County Festival of Wine and Brews Brownstown, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1103-1105 West Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220

Join us from 2PM to 6PM for wine tastings, beer tastings, live music, and food vendors!

Perceptions September Yoga Classes Vernon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 139 East US, IN-3, Vernon, IN

We offer accessible yoga for all - join us in-person in Vernon or on Zoom from home on Mondays at 6 PM, Yin Tuesdays at 5:30 PM, Chair on Wednesdays at 4:15 PM, Thursdays at 5:30 PM, Chair at...

reddington, in Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Fear Fair 2021 Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 A Ave E, Seymour, IN

Straight Out of Quarantine!! Fear Fair throws open the doors on the greatest show unearthed for an epic 21st season! This Halloween, the screams are at Fear Fair!