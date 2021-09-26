What’s up Mcalester: Local events calendar

(MCALESTER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Mcalester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcalester:

Story Time Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Pittsburg County Farmers Market McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Wilburton, OK Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3673 NW Highbridge Rd, Wilburton, OK

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Wilburton, OK is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5 Yr...

Prenatal Breastfeeding Class: Knowing Is Empowering Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 East Cherokee Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

Learn tips for getting off to a great start with breastfeeding!

Halloween Haunted Hay Maze Checotah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 111563 OK-150, Checotah, OK

Find your way through the haunted maze or ride the tram through the Haunted Trail. Held on Friday and Saturday evening only in October, Dusk to 10pm.