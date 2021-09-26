CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

What’s up Mcalester: Local events calendar

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 5 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Mcalester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcalester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CQCt_0c8cg5Zw00

Story Time

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrHER_0c8cg5Zw00

Pittsburg County Farmers Market

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TI1D_0c8cg5Zw00

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Wilburton, OK

Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3673 NW Highbridge Rd, Wilburton, OK

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Wilburton, OK is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5 Yr...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH7JO_0c8cg5Zw00

Prenatal Breastfeeding Class: Knowing Is Empowering

Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 East Cherokee Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

Learn tips for getting off to a great start with breastfeeding!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D83JJ_0c8cg5Zw00

Halloween Haunted Hay Maze

Checotah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 111563 OK-150, Checotah, OK

Find your way through the haunted maze or ride the tram through the Haunted Trail. Held on Friday and Saturday evening only in October, Dusk to 10pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilburton, OK
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Eufaula, OK
Government
City
Eufaula, OK
City
Checotah, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
77
Followers
220
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy