Fort Dodge calendar: What's coming up

(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Dodge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Dodge:

Jessica McClintock Henning Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Jessica McClintock Henning is on Facebook. To connect with Jessica McClintock Henning, join Facebook today.

Walking Through the Fire with Steve King Boone, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 702 Greene Street, Boone, IA 50036

How many states have a pro life bill because of Representative Steve King? Come and find out!

Ladies' Day Clarion, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1776 Page Ave, Clarion, IA

Ladies' day. Ladies' only on the course from 12 noon until 5 pm. Ladies have the right of way on the course all day and do no have to let faster players to play through. Lunch will be served in...

Webster City Farmers Market Webster City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:January 1 - December 31, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm Location:Corner of Superior St and 220 Ohio St, Located in the parking lot

Central Iowa Expo hosts the Traveling Wedding Show Boone, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1827 217th Street, Boone, IA 50036

The Traveling Wedding Show brings Iowa Wedding Vendors, Musicians & Food Trucks altogether to help meet all your planning dreams and needs!