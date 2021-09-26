Fort Dodge calendar: What's coming up
(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Dodge calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Dodge:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 702 Greene Street, Boone, IA 50036
How many states have a pro life bill because of Representative Steve King? Come and find out!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1776 Page Ave, Clarion, IA
Ladies' day. Ladies' only on the course from 12 noon until 5 pm. Ladies have the right of way on the course all day and do no have to let faster players to play through. Lunch will be served in...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Season: Year Round Market Hours:January 1 - December 31, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm Location:Corner of Superior St and 220 Ohio St, Located in the parking lot
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1827 217th Street, Boone, IA 50036
The Traveling Wedding Show brings Iowa Wedding Vendors, Musicians & Food Trucks altogether to help meet all your planning dreams and needs!
