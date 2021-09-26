Live events on the horizon in Corinth

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are coming to Corinth.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corinth:

USJ Varsity Football @ Hardin County Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Hardin County (Savannah, TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 45 Pond Street, Savannah, TN 38372

Join us for our 1st annual FALL EXTRAVAGANZA!! We'll have a plant swap and sale, lots of fall seasonal goodies, and a special crystal shop!

Commander Pre-Con League Iuka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 905 W Quitman St, Iuka, MS

Commander League, with Pre-con decks, up to 15 cards allowed to be changed! $5 Dollar Entry, Weekly and League Prizes based on attendance!

CALLING ALL ARTISTS - a community artist meeting Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

A first in a series of community meetings aimed at growing the arts community in Alcorn County and our region. Who do we want to meet? Visual artists, storytellers, musicians, dancers, folk...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 W Court Ave, Selmer, TN

Meeting Room: FBC Selmer. Houston Street House Contact:Gloria Brush, Leader731-610-3038 Click Here For Registration