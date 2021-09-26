CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corinth, MS

Live events on the horizon in Corinth

Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 5 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are coming to Corinth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corinth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNqdf_0c8cg3oU00

USJ Varsity Football @ Hardin County

Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Hardin County (Savannah, TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncxHr_0c8cg3oU00

FALL EXTRAVAGANZA! Plant sale, Plants swap, Fall goodies, Crystal booth.

Savannah, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 45 Pond Street, Savannah, TN 38372

Join us for our 1st annual FALL EXTRAVAGANZA!! We'll have a plant swap and sale, lots of fall seasonal goodies, and a special crystal shop!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHVU9_0c8cg3oU00

Commander Pre-Con League

Iuka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 905 W Quitman St, Iuka, MS

Commander League, with Pre-con decks, up to 15 cards allowed to be changed! $5 Dollar Entry, Weekly and League Prizes based on attendance!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x76HQ_0c8cg3oU00

CALLING ALL ARTISTS - a community artist meeting

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

A first in a series of community meetings aimed at growing the arts community in Alcorn County and our region. Who do we want to meet? Visual artists, storytellers, musicians, dancers, folk...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WzFR_0c8cg3oU00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 W Court Ave, Selmer, TN

Meeting Room: FBC Selmer. Houston Street House Contact:Gloria Brush, Leader731-610-3038 Click Here For Registration

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iuka, MS
Corinth, MS
Government
City
Corinth, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Houston Street#Sun Oct 10#W Quitman St#Ms Commander League#League Prizes#W Court Ave
Corinth News Watch

Corinth News Watch

Corinth, MS
161
Followers
237
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy