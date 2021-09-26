CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau News Alert

Juneau calendar: Coming events

Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 5 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Juneau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ixuvl_0c8cg2vl00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 319 Seward St #10, Juneau, AK

We would love to speak to you about partnering so that you can offer your clients and guests a free educational meeting with us!! Contact us today to learn m...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0c8cg2vl00

Hooked Adventures - Charter Fishing Trip

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

#Halibut & *Salmon Fishing • No worry booking morning trips • Small Port • May thru Sept (*Salmon is only offered during peak time) Duration 3.5 Hours About Charter fishing in Hoonah (Icy Strait...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDV36_0c8cg2vl00

Jazz Workshop with Judy Carmichael

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Jazz enthusiasts and neophytes will delight in this workshop with musical artist, Judy Carmichael. There are two levels of participation. You can choose to audit the event and relax and listen or...

Alaska Galore Tours - 3 Hour Whale Watch

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

# *Juneau, Alaska is home to some of the world's most fantastic viewing of humpback whales!* Alaska Galore is your headquarters for planning Juneau whale watching tours and affordable, fun Juneau...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4y7n_0c8cg2vl00

2022 AK STEAM Conference

2022 AK STEAM Conference

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1639 Glacier Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801

The 2021 Alaska STEAM Conference has been POSTPONED until October 14th and 15th 2022. It is now the 2022 Alaska STEAM Conference.

Juneau, AK
With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

