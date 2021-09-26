Juneau calendar: Coming events

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Juneau:

Gift Certificate

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 319 Seward St #10, Juneau, AK

We would love to speak to you about partnering so that you can offer your clients and guests a free educational meeting with us!!

Hooked Adventures - Charter Fishing Trip

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

#Halibut & *Salmon Fishing • No worry booking morning trips • Small Port • May thru Sept (*Salmon is only offered during peak time) Duration 3.5 Hours About Charter fishing in Hoonah (Icy Strait

Jazz Workshop with Judy Carmichael

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Jazz enthusiasts and neophytes will delight in this workshop with musical artist, Judy Carmichael. There are two levels of participation. You can choose to audit the event and relax and listen or...

Alaska Galore Tours - 3 Hour Whale Watch

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

# *Juneau, Alaska is home to some of the world's most fantastic viewing of humpback whales!* Alaska Galore is your headquarters for planning Juneau whale watching tours and affordable, fun Juneau...

2022 AK STEAM Conference

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1639 Glacier Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801

The 2021 Alaska STEAM Conference has been POSTPONED until October 14th and 15th 2022. It is now the 2022 Alaska STEAM Conference.