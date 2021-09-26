CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Live events on the horizon in Wailuku

Wailuku Journal
 5 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Wailuku is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS51P_0c8cg13200

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU1Tt_0c8cg13200

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENTS: OPEN MIC! NO COVER!

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Summary Door @ 7P / Sign ups @ 7:30P / Laughs @ 8P - 5 min Set Description Every Tuesday Open Mic Comedy! Hone in on your craft, test out new jokes, practice your stage presence, we’re open!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnhYu_0c8cg13200

Sunday Service

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 349 Hanakai St, Kahului, HI

Phone: Text in Church 808-698-9866 Email: NewHopeKingdom808@gmail.com Mailing Address: PO BOX 3095 KAHULUI, HI 96733 MID-WEEK SERVICE (WEDNESDAYS) 349 Hanakai St, Suite A, Kahului 7:00pm SUNDAY...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIsIb_0c8cg13200

Free COVID-19 Vaccination - St. Theresa Church

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 25 W Lipoa St, Kihei, HI

Protect yourself and your `ohana by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at St. Theresa Church. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Bring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7h18_0c8cg13200

Maui Bitcoin-Blockchain Meetup at Maui Brewery in Kihei!

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI

Aloha cryptonaires! I’m changing the format a little bit. First, I have just returned from a couple of crypto events in LA and Miami and have some great info on the industry direction and...

Maui News

100% affordable rental project pitched for Waiehu

With multiple projects on Oahu and Liloa Hale senior rental housing project under way in South Maui, California-based affordable housing developer Highridge Costa Companies is proposing a 100-percent affordable rental project with 120 units in Waiehu. The $33.5 million project, called Hale Mahaolu Ke Kahua Affordable Housing Community, would be...
WAILUKU, HI
Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

