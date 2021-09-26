Live events on the horizon in Wailuku
(WAILUKU, HI) Wailuku is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI
Summary Door @ 7P / Sign ups @ 7:30P / Laughs @ 8P - 5 min Set Description Every Tuesday Open Mic Comedy! Hone in on your craft, test out new jokes, practice your stage presence, we’re open!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 349 Hanakai St, Kahului, HI
Phone: Text in Church 808-698-9866 Email: NewHopeKingdom808@gmail.com Mailing Address: PO BOX 3095 KAHULUI, HI 96733 MID-WEEK SERVICE (WEDNESDAYS) 349 Hanakai St, Suite A, Kahului 7:00pm SUNDAY...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 25 W Lipoa St, Kihei, HI
Protect yourself and your `ohana by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at St. Theresa Church. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Bring...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI
Aloha cryptonaires! I’m changing the format a little bit. First, I have just returned from a couple of crypto events in LA and Miami and have some great info on the industry direction and...
Comments / 0