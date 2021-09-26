CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Events on the Brainerd calendar

 5 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEoF5_0c8cg0AJ00

STREAM Family Night- Great Car Balloon Challenge — St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 817 Juniper St, Brainerd, MN

Bring the whole family! This month we will be busy with… The Great Car Balloon Challenge St. Francis S.T.R.E.A.M. Family Nights will happen monthly and will have no fee associated. We are excited...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPgnP_0c8cg0AJ00

Surf & Turf Meat Raffle at B.Merri

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 19624 Co Rd 3, Brainerd, MN

Join us every Tuesday night at 5:30 for our new Surf & Turf Meat Raffle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLHns_0c8cg0AJ00

2021 Bracket 6 & CRA Superbike & IWA Watercross & SMS Slide Show

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

09/23/2021 - 09/26/2021 at: Brainerd International Raceway , 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 See Description Important: MUST bring your Print @ Home racer entry ticket(s) to the Shirt...

Wet & Wild Weekend

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

A pair of monster weekends are in store for race fans at Brainerd International Raceway this summer. On June 5-7, the Wet & Wild Weekend combines drag racing, the BMW Car Club, autocross and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elxed_0c8cg0AJ00

Lake Area Growers Market

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St, Brainerd, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October, 2021Tuesday: 8:00 A.M - 12:30 P.M.Location: 1001 Kingwood Street

ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

