Events on the Brainerd calendar

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brainerd:

STREAM Family Night- Great Car Balloon Challenge — St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 817 Juniper St, Brainerd, MN

Bring the whole family! This month we will be busy with… The Great Car Balloon Challenge St. Francis S.T.R.E.A.M. Family Nights will happen monthly and will have no fee associated. We are excited...

Surf & Turf Meat Raffle at B.Merri Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 19624 Co Rd 3, Brainerd, MN

Join us every Tuesday night at 5:30 for our new Surf & Turf Meat Raffle!

2021 Bracket 6 & CRA Superbike & IWA Watercross & SMS Slide Show Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

09/23/2021 - 09/26/2021 at: Brainerd International Raceway , 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 See Description Important: MUST bring your Print @ Home racer entry ticket(s) to the Shirt...

Wet & Wild Weekend Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

A pair of monster weekends are in store for race fans at Brainerd International Raceway this summer. On June 5-7, the Wet & Wild Weekend combines drag racing, the BMW Car Club, autocross and...

Lake Area Growers Market Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St, Brainerd, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October, 2021Tuesday: 8:00 A.M - 12:30 P.M.Location: 1001 Kingwood Street