Murray, KY

Live events coming up in Murray

Murray Digest
 5 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Live events are coming to Murray.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murray area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9agm_0c8cfzWE00

Breakers Marina presents Sam Williams with special guest Bobby Tomberlin

Buchanan, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 526 Shamrock Road, Buchanan, TN 38222

Paris, Tennessee native, Sam Williams performing his new album from Universal Music called Glass House Children with guest Bobby Tomberlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YWMV_0c8cfzWE00

Pumpkins & Flowers

Mayfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Honey Hill Spooky Season details! 👻🎃🚜 THIS WEEKEND ONLY NO HAYRIDES PUMPKINS $3-11 Mum $10 Wide mouth mason jar $10 •BYOJ $8+• Picking pail $25 •refill 21• Concessions will be open with our new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc8tW_0c8cfzWE00

NPHC Reunion Step Show

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1415 Chestnut Street, Murray, KY 42071

Murray State's NPHC can't wait to be back and reunited with everyone for the step show. Purchase your tickets now to reserve your spot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enxyA_0c8cfzWE00

Etta May

Benton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” To put it simply, when Etta May takes the stage, she is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass. She reflects “You know you’re...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbiH0_0c8cfzWE00

Fall 2021 Career & Grad School Fair

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Cs-1075, Murray, KY

Students! Interested in full-time jobs or internships? Attend our fair to meet and interact with 70+ employers that are interested in YOU. Be sure to update your Handshake profile and check to see...

