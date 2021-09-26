Live events coming up in Murray
(MURRAY, KY) Live events are coming to Murray.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Murray area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 526 Shamrock Road, Buchanan, TN 38222
Paris, Tennessee native, Sam Williams performing his new album from Universal Music called Glass House Children with guest Bobby Tomberlin
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Honey Hill Spooky Season details! 👻🎃🚜 THIS WEEKEND ONLY NO HAYRIDES PUMPKINS $3-11 Mum $10 Wide mouth mason jar $10 •BYOJ $8+• Picking pail $25 •refill 21• Concessions will be open with our new...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1415 Chestnut Street, Murray, KY 42071
Murray State's NPHC can't wait to be back and reunited with everyone for the step show. Purchase your tickets now to reserve your spot!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” To put it simply, when Etta May takes the stage, she is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass. She reflects “You know you’re...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Cs-1075, Murray, KY
Students! Interested in full-time jobs or internships? Attend our fair to meet and interact with 70+ employers that are interested in YOU. Be sure to update your Handshake profile and check to see...
