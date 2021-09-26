CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Live events coming up in Burlington

Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 5 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY94J_0c8cfxkm00

Vital Signs

Stronghurst, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Come Rock out with Vital Signs at Rivals on Main

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5L24_0c8cfxkm00

Bus Initiative Spaghetti Dinner

Fort Madison, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2359 53rd St, Fort Madison, IA

We're hosting a spaghetti dinner to raise money for our Bus Ministry Initiative! We are planning to purchase new busses to continue to reach the youth of our town! Come and enjoy a meal for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGnGK_0c8cfxkm00

Money Monday

West Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1500 W Agency Rd, West Burlington, IA

Money Monday Hosted By Southeastern Community College TRIO SSS Program. Event starts at Mon Sep 27 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at West Burlington., Advisors will be explaining student loans...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVMXY_0c8cfxkm00

Full Moon Chakra Clearing Sound Meditation

Mt Pleasant, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Full moons are about completion, change, releasing and cleansing. Sound Meditation at the time of a full moon offers a powerful healing opportunity supporting you to release blocked energies and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eX88A_0c8cfxkm00

A Night of Dueling Pianos

Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 416 Jefferson, Burlington, IA 52601

Join us for a 3 hour Dueling Piano show provided by Fun Pianos hosted at LOFT on Jefferson! All proceeds go to supporting local Scouts!

Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
