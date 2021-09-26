Faribault events calendar

(FARIBAULT, MN) Live events are coming to Faribault.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Faribault area:

The Contented Cow Northfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

One more time at the Contented Cow, beautiful location, amazing bar and some Hula Creek. You may also like the following events from Hula Creek

Augsburg University Women’s Soccer at Carleton College Northfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 811 2nd St E, Northfield, MN

Augsburg University Women\'s Soccer at Carleton College Streaming Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/carleton/ https://athletics.augsburg.edu/calendar.aspx?id=18514



The U.S. Air Force Band - Northfield, MN Northfield, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1520 St. Olaf Avenue, Northfield, MN 55057

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band.

The Metaphysics of Notation: Five Concurrent Interpretations Northfield, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Address: 320 3rd Street East, Northfield, MN 55057

An evening of interdisciplinary performance, inviting artists to interpret experimental scores through music, dance, drawing, and poetry.

Ukulele Jam Session — Hot Spot Music Northfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 801 Division St S, Northfield, MN

Bring your uke and jam with Rachel Gorden Mercer! Music is projected on the wall, light instruction provided. No experience required! Just drop in and have fun. You’re guaranteed to leave in a...