Cañon City, CO

Live events coming up in Canon City

Cañon City News Watch
 5 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canon City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nCP4_0c8cfu6b00

Florence Farmers Market

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Florence Farmers Market will take place on Thursdays from 8am-2pm and will feature hand grown and hand made products. Opening day will be June 3 and the market will run through September 30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFDn0_0c8cfu6b00

Science Behind Your Wine

Penrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39avoC_0c8cfu6b00

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 S Broadway, Penrose, CO

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run at VFW Post Penrose, 402 Broadway, Penrose, CO 81240, Penrose, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApvKM_0c8cfu6b00

Sangre de Cristo 200-Mile Endurance Run

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6076 Co Rd 119, Westcliffe, CO

“Wilderness is not a luxury, but a necessity of the human spirit.” – Edward Abbey Come join us on the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Run beneath the watchful eye of these...

