Live events coming up in Canon City
(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Canon City area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
The Florence Farmers Market will take place on Thursdays from 8am-2pm and will feature hand grown and hand made products. Opening day will be June 3 and the market will run through September 30...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 465 D Street, Penrose, CO 81240
Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 402 S Broadway, Penrose, CO
Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run at VFW Post Penrose, 402 Broadway, Penrose, CO 81240, Penrose, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:00 am
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 6076 Co Rd 119, Westcliffe, CO
“Wilderness is not a luxury, but a necessity of the human spirit.” – Edward Abbey Come join us on the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Run beneath the watchful eye of these...
