South Lake Tahoe calendar: Coming events

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

DT Regional Event NorCal Tahoe Sep 23, 2021 South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

DT Regional Event for Northern California Good Times in Lake Tahoe 2021 The DT Regional events are back for 2021! […]



Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Enjoy FREE concerts in the Heavenly Village all summer long!



Virginia City NV Day Tour South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 901 Ski Run Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

This exciting day trip runs Thursdays from Lake Tahoe to the old West town of Virginia City, where you ride the historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad through the mine lands to Gold Hill.

Board of Directors Special Meeting – 2022 Budget Workshop South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Topic: TKPOA Board of Directors – Special Meeting Time: Sep 27, 2021 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98376234056?pwd=dWNXbnFyV3pCcnl1RGlzVnNaVkJ5UT09...

Unity at the Lake Sunday Celebration South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 870 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Hybrid Celebration, either meeting at Unity or via Zoom. Reservations are only for those planning to attend in person.