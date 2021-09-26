CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe calendar: Coming events

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 5 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPQ0N_0c8cftDs00

DT Regional Event NorCal Tahoe Sep 23, 2021

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

DT Regional Event for Northern California Good Times in Lake Tahoe 2021 The DT Regional events are back for 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTIdn_0c8cftDs00

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Enjoy FREE concerts in the Heavenly Village all summer long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qels4_0c8cftDs00

Virginia City NV Day Tour

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 901 Ski Run Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

This exciting day trip runs Thursdays from Lake Tahoe to the old West town of Virginia City, where you ride the historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad through the mine lands to Gold Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aADF_0c8cftDs00

Board of Directors Special Meeting – 2022 Budget Workshop

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Topic: TKPOA Board of Directors – Special Meeting Time: Sep 27, 2021 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWtJ6_0c8cftDs00

Unity at the Lake Sunday Celebration

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 870 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Hybrid Celebration, either meeting at Unity or via Zoom. Reservations are only for those planning to attend in person.

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

