Nixa, MO

Nixa calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Live events are coming to Nixa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixa:

Golden T/Th Campus: CIA Day

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2129 N Bristol Ln, Nixa, MO

September 30 is CIA Day ($1 jeans day) for the Golden T/Th Campus.

Butterfly Puddler

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 Aldersgate Dr Unit 6, Nixa, MO

This is a two day workshop Sept 27th & Oct 4th 6-7:30pm. Create a ceramic butterfly puddler. Butterflies drink from shallow ares around rocks or damp sand. We’ll hand build the basin and use slip...

678 Service

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Come join us on Sunday Mornings for a time of fellowship, worship, and learning!

Growth Groups for OFC Kids

Ozark, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Growth Groups is designed to help your kids grow in their understanding of God's word and God's purpose for their lives. This is done through a mix of large group and small group activities based...

Patriot’s Pizza Networking Night — Special Presentation on Voter Integrity by Keith Carmichael

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1890 N Deffer Dr, Nixa, MO

Patriot Pizza Networking Night Special Presentation on Voter Integrity by Keith Carmichael All Patriot and Activist Groups are Invited. Come and find out who everyone is. Monday September 27, 2021...

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

