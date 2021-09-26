CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Coming soon: Mason City events

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 5 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Live events are coming to Mason City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mason City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sv2AH_0c8cfnAk00

Combustion Performance & Carbon Monoxide Safety Training

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3041 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

September 28 - 30, 2021 From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Prevention is the key to avoiding Carbon Monoxide hazards in the home. Get the technical knowledge you need to prevent CO hazards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZS8QF_0c8cfnAk00

ADVANCED THROW TECHNIQUES (Ages 13-Adult)

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 303 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA

ADVANCED THROW TECHNIQUES Ages 13-Adult Area artist Bill Mateer will teach next-level techniques such as lid and bottle making as well as other advanced methods. The class consists of two...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyDX9_0c8cfnAk00

Bridges of Hope Community Dinner Conversation

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City, IA

First United Methodist Church of Mason City and Bridges of Hope will be hosting a very special dinner conversation with Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice titled "Immigration: Blood, Sweat, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am6ul_0c8cfnAk00

Spin class w/Kristi

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 471 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA

A high-intensity, low-impact class that combines both cardio and strength training. It will allow you to go at your own pace, but challenges you to push yourself and get lost in the music. Kristi...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyIWD_0c8cfnAk00

The Lost Apothecary - September Book Club

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 13 S Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

“The Lost Apothecary” is the story of two women who are working to find their own way in the world. In the late eighteenth century, we meet Nella, the titular apothecary. She’s infamous in London...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
City
Mason City, IA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Live Events#Eastern Prevention#Bridges Of Hope
Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
75
Followers
275
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy