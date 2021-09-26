CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Coming soon: North Platte events

 5 days ago

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Live events are coming to North Platte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Platte area:

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Fiddler on the Roof

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Fiddler on the Roof er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Fiddler on the Roof, kom á Facebook nú.

Wee Read

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:20 AM

When: September 29, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 10:20 am Where: Meeting Room Wee Read is a 20-minute program for children under 3 and their caregivers.

Parish Budget Meetings

Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Sutherland, NE

Parish (SPRC) Budget meeting 7:00pm individual Church Budget Meetings 7:30pm You may also like the following

Caterpillar G3306 Natural Gas Engine

Dickens, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Caterpillar G3306 Natural Gas Engine, Gas, Natural Gas Power Unit, Note: Operational Condition Of This Item Has Not Been Verified And Is Not Disputable By The Buyer. Potential Buyers Should...

