Hackettstown, NJ

Live events on the horizon in Hackettstown

Hackettstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Hackettstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hackettstown:

HHS Back to School Night

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Wednesday September 29, 2021: Event listing from Hackettstown High School: Wednesday, September 29 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Hopped Up Highlands Outdoor Pub Crawl

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 144 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Pub Crawl with a Scavenger Hunt Competition in Hackettstown, NJ

Long Valley Pub/Restaurant

Long Valley, Washington Township, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Fairmount Rd, Long Valley, NJ

Long Valley Pub Sept 26 4-7pm Long Valley Brew Pub/Restaurant 1 Fairmount Road Long Valley,NJ 07853 Outdoors on Patio (Possibly indoors if bad.) 4-7pm Tips welcome to music. Enjoy what they have...

Take Home Paint Kits

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

Sign up for Wed Sep 29, 2021 1:00 - 3:00PM - Take Home Paint Kits. Join the paint and sip party at this Hackettstown , NJ studio.

Ort-Toberfest with Flexible Flyers

Long Valley, Washington Township, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 25 Bartley Rd, Long Valley, NJ

Live music, food and fun at the farm! Music by Flexible Flyers - Beer garden with Jersey Girl Brewing For tickets and more info: https:// wbr span ort-farms.myshop wbr span ify.com/

ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

