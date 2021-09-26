Castaic events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CASTAIC, CA) Live events are coming to Castaic.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Castaic:

American Legion Squadron 507 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle show

Castaic, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 31540 Ridge Route Road, Castaic, CA 91384

The Newhall American Legion Squadron 507 is hosting our 2nd annual Car and Motorcycle show on 10-23-21.

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

Valencia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

DCFS Santa Clarita & Love SCV presents our 1st Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 3p-7p.

Princess Party

Valencia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 28230 Constellation Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

With this fundraising, your little one can play and learn PLUS you get the satisfaction of being able to help fund the therapy for children.

D. Holmes Ent Presents Sipping On Sunday Libra Affair

Valencia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

D. Holmes Ent Presents Sipping On Sunday Libra Affair - DAY PARTY

LA COUNTY CONNECT

Valencia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 23757 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355

Get the answers you need from LA County departments to keep your Commercial Development project on track!   Schedule a FREE One-on-One Appointment to get expert advice and guidance -- tailored specifically for your Commercial Development project in Plan Review.  These One-on-One Appointments are: To facilitate your Commercial Development project through the Plan Review process For Developers and Design Professionals in the Santa Clarita Valley Available on the last Thursday of each month,

