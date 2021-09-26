Live events coming up in Dover

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 5 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Dover calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJsBQ_0c8cfRhe00

Recruitment Event for all positions - Wentworth Douglass Hospital

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 431 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Please join us at our recruitment meet and greet for all positions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yV8jc_0c8cfRhe00

Car Seat Safety Checks

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help you install your car seat properly and share tips for safe travel with your child

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ln2t_0c8cfRhe00

Game Time Trivia at the Thirsty Moose Dover

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83 Washington Street, Dover, NH 03820

Join us on Tuesdays for the City of Dover's most popular quiz.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjk2M_0c8cfRhe00

Dueling Pianos

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally "the most fun one can have with one's clothes on!"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiMAS_0c8cfRhe00

Disney Zombies

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Gar Gar Giza - I love you in Zombie with on-screen captions

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
51
Followers
267
Post
6K+
Views
