Live events coming up in Dover

(DOVER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Dover calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

Recruitment Event for all positions - Wentworth Douglass Hospital Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 431 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Please join us at our recruitment meet and greet for all positions!

Car Seat Safety Checks Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help you install your car seat properly and share tips for safe travel with your child

Game Time Trivia at the Thirsty Moose Dover Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83 Washington Street, Dover, NH 03820

Join us on Tuesdays for the City of Dover's most popular quiz.

Dueling Pianos Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally "the most fun one can have with one's clothes on!"

Disney Zombies Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Gar Gar Giza - I love you in Zombie with on-screen captions