Portsmouth events calendar

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portsmouth:

Portsmouth West Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Minford Minford, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 491 Bond Rd, Minford, OH

The Minford (OH) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Portsmouth West (West Portsmouth, OH) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 6:30p.

Soul Food & Music Festival Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1222 14th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

Join us for some amazing soul food and enjoy some excellent entertainment.

2021 Blues, Brews & Barbeque Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Labold Field, 1804 James St, Portsmouth, OH

The Second Annual Blues, Brews, and BBQ Festival will be held on Saturday, September 25th from 2PM to Midnight. The festival will feature a robust barbecue competition, craft beer, and six...

Greenup County Farmers' Market Greenup, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 35 Wurtland Ave, Greenup, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 31, 2021 Thursdays, 3pm - 7pm Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Location:35, Wurtland Avenue

Industriekultur: Pott und Panoroama Lucasville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: Werner-Heisenberg-Straße, 14, 45699 Herten

Diese Tour durch das Herz des Ruhrgebiets führt dich an drei herausragende Plätze der Industriekultur.