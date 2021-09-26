CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

What’s up Harrison: Local events calendar

Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oceVP_0c8cfNPy00

Private Event @ Big Cedar Lodge Shooting Academy

Ridgedale, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1901 State Highway 86, Ridgedale, MO 65739

Experience the Gould Bro's live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMjXt_0c8cfNPy00

Harvest Homecoming and Hotrod Car Show

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 W Rush Ave, Harrison, AR

The Harvest Homecoming is an Annual Event that features Music, Handmade Crafts, Farmers Market, Foods and Activities of all kinds. Some activities include an Outhouse Race, Beauty Pageant, Local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzddT_0c8cfNPy00

Arkansas Fall Colors Photo Workshop

Harrison, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Main, Harrison, AR 72601

ARKANSAS FALL COLORS PHOTO WORKSHOP – Limited to 8 Oct. 30th – Nov. 1st. 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwvdH_0c8cfNPy00

Meet Us @ Market

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Harrison, AR

Please join us at the Farmers & Artisans Market of Harrison on Wednesdays 7 am - Noon. Located on the downtown square in Harrison. We have a wide variety of seasonal products to choose from and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEAzZ_0c8cfNPy00

24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell 2021

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

24 Hours of Climbing Madness at Horseshoe Hell Not good at playing horseshoes? That’s okay! You have all of your sixties to drink cheap lagers while you master the game. 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell...

