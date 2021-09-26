CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angleton, TX

Angleton calendar: What's coming up

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 5 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Angleton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Angleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0sZ0_0c8cfKln00

Wednesday Night Live, 6:30pm

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Willow Dr, Lake Jackson, TX

Live from Willow Church - it’s Wednesday Night!!! Hello Willow Family, we are providing you an opportunity to connect in person and on-line through a new […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blEmZ_0c8cfKln00

Say Cheese - IN-PERSON Workshop

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 21017 County Road 171, Angleton, TX 77515

Enjoy learning varieties of cheese, different milks used for cheese, pairing cheeses, live demonstration on making cheese & butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027FQW_0c8cfKln00

Budgeting that Works

Richwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX

Budgeting that Works at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr, Lake Jackson, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 01:30 pm to 02:30 pm

Medical Billing & Coding - Jumpstart

Richwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX

Learn more at brazosport.edu/jumpstart In as little as 10 weeks, you can change your life! • Medical Billing & Coding courses will be offered this Fall • Successful completers will receive NCCT...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAScC_0c8cfKln00

MasterClass: Paint n’ Sip

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP

#County Road#Tx Live#Willow Church#Brazosport College#Ncct#Acing Faces Artistry
Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

