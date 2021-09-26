Angleton calendar: What's coming up
(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Angleton calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Angleton:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 200 Willow Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
Live from Willow Church - it’s Wednesday Night!!! Hello Willow Family, we are providing you an opportunity to connect in person and on-line through a new […]\n
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 21017 County Road 171, Angleton, TX 77515
Enjoy learning varieties of cheese, different milks used for cheese, pairing cheeses, live demonstration on making cheese & butter.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX
Budgeting that Works at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr, Lake Jackson, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 01:30 pm to 02:30 pm
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX
Learn more at brazosport.edu/jumpstart In as little as 10 weeks, you can change your life! • Medical Billing & Coding courses will be offered this Fall • Successful completers will receive NCCT...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP
