Angleton calendar: What's coming up

(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Angleton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Angleton:

Wednesday Night Live, 6:30pm Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Willow Dr, Lake Jackson, TX

Live from Willow Church - it’s Wednesday Night!!! Hello Willow Family, we are providing you an opportunity to connect in person and on-line through a new […]



Say Cheese - IN-PERSON Workshop Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 21017 County Road 171, Angleton, TX 77515

Enjoy learning varieties of cheese, different milks used for cheese, pairing cheeses, live demonstration on making cheese & butter.

Budgeting that Works Richwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX

Budgeting that Works at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr, Lake Jackson, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 01:30 pm to 02:30 pm

Medical Billing & Coding - Jumpstart Richwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 500 College Blvd, Richwood, TX

Learn more at brazosport.edu/jumpstart In as little as 10 weeks, you can change your life! • Medical Billing & Coding courses will be offered this Fall • Successful completers will receive NCCT...

MasterClass: Paint n’ Sip Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP