CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Live events on the horizon in Glasgow

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 5 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glasgow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKMaO_0c8cfDai00

Toddler Time

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 106 W Public Square, Scottsville, KY

This program is for children 2-4 years old and takes place every Thursday @ 10AM. Toddlers can be a little rambunctious and that's OK! This 45 minute program is fast paced with lots of stories and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471lq1_0c8cfDai00

ROKTOBERFEST featuring Kiss Kiss Bang, Magnolia Bayou and Jax Hollow

Glasgow, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 Happy Valley Road, Glasgow, KY 42141

Join us for a night of music and festivities with Kiss Kiss Bang, Magnolia Bayou and Jax Hollow!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBgAB_0c8cfDai00

Hart County Farmers' Market

Munfordville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Munfordville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 15-September, 2021Tuesdays and Fridays: 7am - 1pm Location:100 Main Street.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjmma_0c8cfDai00

Leslie N Downs

Smiths Grove, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 5016 Smiths Grove- Scottsville Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

Live music by Leslie N Downs and She Sells Shrimp food truck.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vlzj_0c8cfDai00

AM Book Discussion

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1530 S Green St, Glasgow, KY

The book selection is The Last Ballad, by Wiley Cash. Set in North Carolina in 1929 and inspired by actual events, The Last Ballad chronicles a woman's struggle for her rights in a textile mill, a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, KY
State
North Carolina State
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Smiths Grove, KY
Glasgow, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Food Truck#Standup Comedy#She Sells Shrimp#Wiley Cash
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
135
Followers
240
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy