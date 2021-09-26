Clarksburg events calendar

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarksburg area:

Dungeons and Dragons Bridgeport, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1241 Meadowbrook Mall Rd, Bridgeport, WV

Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters! Dungeons & Dragons is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination.

IR 50/50 Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

IR 50/50 at D Reynolds GUN RANGE & outdoor PARK, 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301, Clarksburg, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 07:00 pm

Celebrate Recovery Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Celebrate Recovery has returned to in-person meetings at Clarksburg Baptist on Tuesdays at 6:30. Please note, for the time being, this is for adults only. No children or youth programs will be...

Family Movie Night Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Family movie night is the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:00 pm. Bring your kids out and enjoy a movie in the children's area of the library. There will be snacks and a pizza party...

MOTHER GOOSE MUSIC Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Every Wednesday at 10:30 - 11:00 is Mother Goose Music. This is a weekly event and for the ages 2-5 but all kids can participate. All are welcomed. During Mother goose music kids sing songs with...