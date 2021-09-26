CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg events calendar

Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 5 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarksburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bv4j_0c8cf15F00

Dungeons and Dragons

Bridgeport, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1241 Meadowbrook Mall Rd, Bridgeport, WV

Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters! Dungeons & Dragons is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjDU1_0c8cf15F00

IR 50/50

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

IR 50/50 at D Reynolds GUN RANGE & outdoor PARK, 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301, Clarksburg, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcXkJ_0c8cf15F00

Celebrate Recovery

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Celebrate Recovery has returned to in-person meetings at Clarksburg Baptist on Tuesdays at 6:30. Please note, for the time being, this is for adults only. No children or youth programs will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9w6D_0c8cf15F00

Family Movie Night

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Family movie night is the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:00 pm. Bring your kids out and enjoy a movie in the children's area of the library. There will be snacks and a pizza party...

Learn More

MOTHER GOOSE MUSIC

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Every Wednesday at 10:30 - 11:00 is Mother Goose Music. This is a weekly event and for the ages 2-5 but all kids can participate. All are welcomed. During Mother goose music kids sing songs with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

‘Hamilton’ Tickets Go On Sale To Public Oct. 5 For Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – “Hamilton” tickets will go on sale to the public online only on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at hamilton.denvercenter.org. Those tickets will be for performances at the Denver Center For The Performing Arts Feb. 16 through March 27, 2022. (credit: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts) There is a maximum limit of 8 tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will...
DENVER, CO
Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
135
Followers
268
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy